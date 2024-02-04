Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Issues Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

CBOE traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

