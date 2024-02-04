Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.78. 1,178,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

