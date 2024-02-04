CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.80 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $38.80 million and $1.59 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016433 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,653.83 or 1.00013672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00172592 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04760536 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $936,432.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

