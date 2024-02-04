CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $38.30 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016290 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.80 or 0.99952272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011193 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00170665 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04760536 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $936,432.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

