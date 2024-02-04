Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $67,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 156.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

