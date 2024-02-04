Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.37. 2,343,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

