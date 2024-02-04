Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $99.37. 2,343,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

