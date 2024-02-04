Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,293. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

