Comparing NIKE (NYSE:NKE) & Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Martens and NIKE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A NIKE 10.28% 37.41% 14.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of NIKE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Martens 0 2 0 0 2.00 NIKE 2 9 21 0 2.59

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dr. Martens and NIKE, as reported by MarketBeat.

NIKE has a consensus target price of $123.62, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than Dr. Martens.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dr. Martens and NIKE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIKE $51.22 billion 2.99 $5.07 billion $3.42 29.45

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than Dr. Martens.

Summary

NIKE beats Dr. Martens on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.