Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $733.34 million and approximately $65.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,587.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00156664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00552228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00058384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00389062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00166533 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,967,483,794 coins and its circulating supply is 3,654,996,615 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

