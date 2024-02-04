Counos Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00157714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013983 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.