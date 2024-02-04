Counos Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.98 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

