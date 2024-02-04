Covenant Price Reaches $0.11 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Covenant has a market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $7,545.53 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,528,876 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

