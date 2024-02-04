Cronos Reaches One Day Volume of $5.22 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $5.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00021047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

