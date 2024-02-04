D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

DHI stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.