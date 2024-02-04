D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %
DHI stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.