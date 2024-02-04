dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and $1,761.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00157599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,580,509 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9924457 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,808.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

