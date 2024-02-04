Divi Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Divi has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $281,258.18 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00082338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,747,155,079 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,746,351,139.884018. The last known price of Divi is 0.00361918 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $276,066.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.