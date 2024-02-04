Dora Factory (new) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $95.86 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $95.86 million and $195,755.11 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.18057816 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $251,292.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

