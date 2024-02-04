Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.