Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Hits $40.41 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.41 million and $418,191.43 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,793,089 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

