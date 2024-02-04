ELIS 1-Day Volume Reaches $62,098.07 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $62,098.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.28 or 0.99995887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00174156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02654254 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,759.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.