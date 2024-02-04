ELIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62,118.98 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $62,118.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016351 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.69 or 0.99976935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011209 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00170977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02654254 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,759.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

