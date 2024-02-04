ERC20 Trading Down 95.1% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and $572.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 95.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.28 or 0.99995887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00174156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.016068 USD and is up 24.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $164.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

