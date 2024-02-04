Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $2,292.37 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $275.50 billion and $5.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,292.37 or 0.05374575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00081658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,226 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

