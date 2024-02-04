Ethereum Price Hits $2,284.72 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,284.72 or 0.05364780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $274.58 billion and $5.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00082031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,182,569 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

