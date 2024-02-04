Fellaz Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00005428 BTC on major exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $3.68 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fellaz Profile
Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,255,913 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
