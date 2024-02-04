First Community Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

First Community has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Community will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCCO. StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

