Function X Reaches Market Cap of $56.83 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Function X has a total market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $168,871.51 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
