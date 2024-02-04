Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

GRC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,893. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $899.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 130,978 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at about $4,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 63,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

