Grin Price Tops $0.0938 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,648.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00157363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00552401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00390241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00167005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

