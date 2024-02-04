HI 1-Day Volume Reaches $295,926.56 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $295,926.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016475 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,631.89 or 1.00606632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011220 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00172297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00065519 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,254.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

