HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.79 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. HI has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $302,409.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.76 or 0.99974556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011135 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00173180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00065519 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,254.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

