Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $113.58 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.76 or 0.00018248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,633,900 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

