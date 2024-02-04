Jito (JTO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.86 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $206.86 million and approximately $28.41 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.87495958 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $23,663,397.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

