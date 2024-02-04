Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of JOUT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $71.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
