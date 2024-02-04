Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $71.59.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,400,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

