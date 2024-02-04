KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0167

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $134.18 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016364 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,562.72 or 1.00027824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011230 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00170659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01663893 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $145.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

