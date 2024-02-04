KOK Hits One Day Trading Volume of $242,545.62 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $242,545.62 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0065788 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $279,619.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

