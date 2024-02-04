LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $80,225.96 and $250.08 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

