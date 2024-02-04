Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43.47 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $355,355.03 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

