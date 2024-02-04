LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
