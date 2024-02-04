Mantle Price Hits $0.59 (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Mantle has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $29.95 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,166,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.59032368 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $19,870,766.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars.

