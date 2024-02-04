Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

