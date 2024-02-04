MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $13,309.90 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

