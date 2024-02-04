Monero Tops One Day Volume of $50.16 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $50.16 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $166.12 or 0.00390242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,564.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00157253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.00 or 0.00552047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00166595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,393,520 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

