Monero (XMR) Price Hits $167.53

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $167.53 or 0.00392817 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $56.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,648.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00157083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.73 or 0.00552739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00165663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,393,600 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

