Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $282.87 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $282.87 million and $3.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,491,031 coins and its circulating supply is 826,770,092 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

