NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.82

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $73.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00006569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00082819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,484,065 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,271,854 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,398,699 with 1,031,959,830 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.77682529 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $69,462,763.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

