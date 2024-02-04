NEAR Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.34 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $79.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00006425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00082338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,578,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,271,854 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,398,699 with 1,031,959,830 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.77682529 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $69,462,763.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.