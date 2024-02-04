NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016505 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,888.38 or 1.00048137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011158 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00172582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

