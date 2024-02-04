NULS (NULS) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.25 million and $745,802.87 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,374,599 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

